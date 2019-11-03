Anniversary

Lowell & Vicky Hoerman

50 Years

Lowell & Vicky Hoerman were united in marriage on November 1, 1969 in Omaha. The couple recently celebrated with a private event attended by family and friends.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription