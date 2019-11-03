Anniversary

Lowell & Vicky Hoerman
50 Years
Lowell & Vicky Hoerman were united in marriage on November 1, 1969 in Omaha. The couple recently celebrated with a private event attended by family and friends.
Lowell & Vicky Hoerman
50 Years
Lowell & Vicky Hoerman were united in marriage on November 1, 1969 in Omaha. The couple recently celebrated with a private event attended by family and friends.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.