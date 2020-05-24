Anniversary

Cynthia and Dan Waltz

40 Years

Cynthia and Dan Waltz will be celebrating their fortieth Wedding Anniversary. They were married at St. Margaret Mary Church in Omaha on May 29, 1980. Their children Michele and Nick Mulder, Ned and Krysta Waltz, Maggie and Chris Myers, their seven grandchildren and friends of the couple will join them at a celebration at a later, safer date.

