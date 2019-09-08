ANNIVERSARY

Robert and Susan O'Donnell

50 Years

Robert and Susan O'Donnell were united in marriage on September 9, 1969, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Omaha. They celebrated their 50th anniversary with their children Kelly Ann O'Donnell and Lisa and Steven O'Donnell, Omaha. Grandchildren Ryan, Collin and Isaac Brown.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription