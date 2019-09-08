Robert and Susan O'Donnell
50 Years
Robert and Susan O'Donnell were united in marriage on September 9, 1969, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Omaha. They celebrated their 50th anniversary with their children Kelly Ann O'Donnell and Lisa and Steven O'Donnell, Omaha. Grandchildren Ryan, Collin and Isaac Brown.
