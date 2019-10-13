Anniversary

Roger and Renata Anderson
50 Years
Roger and Renata were married October 18, 1969 in Omaha, Nebraska. They have 2 children Russell and Deborah and two grandchildren Nina and Naomi. They will be having a private celebration with family.
