Dean and Carol Ray
50 Years
L. Dean Ray and Carol (Lemley) Ray of Omaha, NE, with celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary on June 26th 2020. The couple were married at the First Lutheran Church in Blair, NE. They are blessed with sons Richard Ray of Fremont, NE and Ryan Ray of Omaha, NE. Grandsons Brock Ray and Jacob Ray of North Bend, NE. The family will be holding a card shower for the couple and congratulatory messages can be sent to 2718 N. 115th St. Omaha, NE 68116
