Anniversary

Dean and Carol Ray

50 Years

L. Dean Ray and Carol (Lemley) Ray of Omaha, NE, with celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary on June 26th 2020. The couple were married at the First Lutheran Church in Blair, NE. They are blessed with sons Richard Ray of Fremont, NE and Ryan Ray of Omaha, NE. Grandsons Brock Ray and Jacob Ray of North Bend, NE. The family will be holding a card shower for the couple and congratulatory messages can be sent to 2718 N. 115th St. Omaha, NE 68116

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email