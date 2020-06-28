Anniversary

James and Lori McKean

40 Years

James and Lori (Underhill) McKean were married June 28, 1980 in Omaha, NE. They have four children Evan McKean, LaNessa and (Bill) Schlote, Ethan and (Sara) McKean, Larissa McKean. All residing in Omaha. Their four grandchildren are Davis and Kaari Dawson and Finley McKean all of Omaha and Charlotte McKean of Denison, Iowa. James worked for Omaha Public Schools as a math teacher and wrestling coach. Lori works for Aetna. Lori is involved with Saint Stephen the Martyr Church, and a volunteer for the Miss Omaha Board. What started out as something fun to do one summer, has grown and flourished into 40 years of a beautiful marriage. Their children share their deepest love and happiness with Jim and Lori as they continue to enjoy every moment of life together.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email