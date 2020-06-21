Anniversary

Larry and Marg Fuchs
45 Years
Larry and Marg (Havel) Fuchs were married June 21, 1975 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fremont, Nebraska. They reside in Arlington, Nebraska at 22993 Hwy 91. They have three children: Teri (Jeff) Boies of Lincoln, Russ (Megan) Fuchs and Amber (Jason) Hansen of Arlington. Their nine grandchildren are Avery, Makenzie and Zoey Boies, Collin and Landon Fuchs, and Trenton, Sophie, Liam and Chloe Hansen.
