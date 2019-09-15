Anniversary

Herman and Ellen Weist

60 Years

Herman and Ellen (Shanahan) Weist were united in marriage on September 12, 1959 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Omaha. The couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with their eight children, their children's spouses and their seventeen grandchildren.

