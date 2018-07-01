Anniversaries

Rosie and Robert Zurek Sr.
65 YEARS
65 years of marriage, 780 months of hugs, 3,390 weeks of laughter, 23,725 days of patience, 569,400 hours of love, True love lasts forever!
