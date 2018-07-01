Anniversaries

Rosie and Robert Zurek Sr.

65 YEARS

65 years of marriage, 780 months of hugs, 3,390 weeks of laughter, 23,725 days of patience, 569,400 hours of love, True love lasts forever!

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription