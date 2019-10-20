Anniverary

Steve and Linda Skradski

50 Years

If you see this couple, wish them a Happy Anniversary! Steve and Linda Skradski will celebrate 50 years of marriage on October 25. They are currently enjoying retired life to the fullest by traveling, cheering on their grandkids at sporting events and spending time with family and friends. They celebrated with a family trip to Cabo San Lucas this summer. Their children and grandchildren would like to wish them a Happy 50th Anniversary!

