WACO, Texas — Missed chances at the plate and in the field conspired to cost Nebraska the game and the weekend series with Sunday's 7-2 loss to Baylor.

The Huskers' 2-0 lead evaporated in the middle innings as the defense let down left-hander Cade Povich in his NU debut. With two on and two out in the third, a grounder to Drew Gilin at third base leaked away to score a run and a misjudged flyball to right immediately after landed for a two-run triple.

Nebraska (1-2) trailed the rest of the way, hitting into double plays that squashed potential rallies in three straight innings. The team returns to action next weekend in San Diego for three games at the Tony Gwynn Classic.

Perhaps the day’s biggest bright spots came from two pitchers eyeing major roles in 2020.

Povich, a sophomore junior college transfer from Bellevue West, lasted four-plus innings and 64 pitches while striking out seven without a walk. The 19-year-old allowed four unearned runs, including one in the fifth that came on a passed ball. He effectively mixed speed and a four-pitch arsenal most of the afternoon.

“I thought he did a nice job,” coach Will Bolt said during his postgame radio interview. “He set the tone, he gave us a chance.”

Sophomore Kyle Perry, out of Millard South, also made his season debut a good one with 2⅓ perfect frames to end the game. He had been recovering from an offseason injury and only began throwing in recent weeks. Sunday was the second time the first-year staff had seen the lefty throw in a live setting.

But Baylor (2-1) played mistake free for a second straight day. On offense, it rose up for three runs off relievers Bo Blessie and Trey Kissack in the sixth off a Tre Richardson sacrifice fly and Jared McKenzie's two-run single to stretch the lead to 7-2.

BU starter Hayden Kettler lasted five innings for the win, giving up an RBI single to Drew Gilin in the second and a Luke Roskam RBI groundout in the third. Nebraska grounded into twin killings in the fifth, sixth and seventh after putting on a combined six runners. It was a result of hitters trying to do “too much,” Bolt said.

Junior outfielder Aaron Palensky finished 2 for 4 at the plate. Freshman first baseman Luke Boynton made his first career start, finishing 1 for 4.

Bolt said the opening series gave insight into whom the Huskers can trust to be contributors as the season unfolds. The team nearly won the series Saturday but lost a one-run lead in the ninth and eventually the game in the 10th.

“We just weren’t good enough on the mound, basically, for the entire weekend,” Bolt said. “It’s difficult to win — you gotta play perfect baseball — when you’re giving up five, six, seven runs. We gotta get some guys to come throw strikes out of the bullpen and kind of extend the games for us.”

