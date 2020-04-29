We are all learning how to grocery shop for more home cooking and dining than we’re accustomed to doing.
Let’s talk about a solution to having main course choices on hand all the time.
Have you ever purchased beef directly from a producer and had it cut exactly the way you prefer at a custom butcher shop? If you have freezer space, this could be a great option for your family. I don’t know of one website that lists all butcher shops in the area, but I did an Internet search for “Nebraska custom butcher shops” and a good-sized list popped up.
Considerations for purchasing freezer beef:
1. Do you know a beef producer you can purchase directly from? If so, ask to be on their list to be notified when their next beef is ready. If you don’t know a local producer, call the custom butcher shop near you and ask if they have some coming in that isn’t spoken for. They will be glad to pair you up with a beef producer.
2. Beef is typically sold in quarters, halves and whole. A standard upright freezer, if completely empty, can hold half a beef. You may want to pair up with a neighbor to split a quarter or half.
3. Have your beef cut to your specifications! You will choose how lean you want your hamburger, if you want roasts and how many pounds you would like them to be, how thick you want your steaks, and more. You’ll note your specifications on a cut order form, which your butcher will be happy to help you fill out.
4. Most beef producers will price the animal slightly over current market price. These animals are often hand-fed, and there is cost in delivering the animal to a butcher shop. Custom butchering ranges in price based upon details of your cut order. Generally, you can plan on significant savings compared with purchasing a cut at a time at a meat counter. It will be an investment that will keep your family supplied with beef for at least several months.
5. Once you have your freezer stocked, the meal options are endless. Grilling season is here (of course at our house, it’s year-round anyway), and there are many more fun and delicious options to enjoy. I recommend visiting www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com for ideas for the different cuts you will have in your freezer.
Dawn Caldwell and her husband, Matt, live near Edgar, Nebraska, and ranch along either side of the Nebraska/Kansas boarder. Dawn also works full time as Head of Government Affairs for the Aurora Cooperative. Their family includes daughter Kaydee and her husband, Ty, along with grandson, Tate, and son Emmet. The family works together to raise high-quality cattle, while they also serve the community on various boards and committees. They welcome visitors to their ranch to see the cow-calf phase of the beef life cycle. Dawn has been a CommonGround volunteer since the advocacy group began in 2010.
