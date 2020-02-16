Nebraska is expected to need 15,000 new workers in the engineering and computer science fields in the next five years. That’s driving investment in training programs and creating more opportunities for young people to parlay their skills in math and science into a career in engineering.
“If you have a degree, you have a position waiting for you somewhere,” said Ryan King, a vice president and Omaha office manager for Farris Engineering. “If you have aspirations of being rich, this is probably not the career for you, but you will always have job security.”
Omaha’s high concentration of architectural, engineering and construction companies, coupled with the area’s aging infrastructure, booming real estate market and strong economy, is adding to the demand for engineering services.
“As the city expands beyond its current boundaries, more engineers are going to be required,” said Steve Kathol, president and CEO of Schemmer, an Omaha-based architecture, engineering and construction consultancy. “There isn’t enough talent to respond to overall demand.”
The solution, Kathol said, is convincing more young people to consider careers in the field.
Investments in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Engineering and the Peter Kiewit Institute in Omaha are expected to boost enrollment in Nebraska engineering programs by 5,000 within the decade, a 50% increase.
“We need to be bigger to meet the workforce needs of the companies in the state and in the region,” said Lance C. Pérez, engineering college dean. “If we’re not growing and producing the engineering, computing and construction talent that companies need, they eventually go someplace else. They go to where the talent is.”
Engineering is intimately connected to growing the Nebraska economy, Pérez said. Besides providing workers, engineering research creates new technologies that can spin off new companies or help those that adopt the improvements.
The university is working on a $75 million renovation of the Walter Scott Engineering Center and Nebraska Hall, plus construction of an $85 million Kiewit Hall on the east side of the engineering complex. Pérez said a facility enhancement project is also planned for Omaha’s Peter Kiewit Institute. Both campuses have been hiring faculty.
Other regional schools are investing in programs to train technicians, surveyors and others involved in jobs related to engineering, said Jeff Sockel, a senior vice president and Omaha division manager for Alfred Benesch & Company.
“We’re in dire need of talent,” Sockel said. “We’re definitely excited to see not only the improvements that are happening for the University of Nebraska but other colleges.”
Beyond growth in the field, Sockel said, retirements mean even more openings to fill in the coming years — at all levels of organizations.
Chris Dorner, who leads Thompson Dresseen & Dorner’s land surveyor department, said he has been running an ad for a technician for two years and has yet to find a qualified candidate.
“Surveying is something most people just fall into,” Dorner said. “If you find you like it, stick with it. You can make a great career out of it.”
TD2’s president, Doug Dreessen, said he was told as a young engineer that there would never be enough people in the profession. After 40 years, he said, that’s still the case.
“It’s a great career choice for those who are mathematically and scientifically inclined,” he said. “You don’t have to zero-in on a narrow specialty. You can practice pretty generally and tailor your skills to wherever the market takes you.”
Engineering, at its fundamental level, is problem-solving, Dreessen said.
“No two projects are exactly alike,” Dreessen said. “We value versatility. We want you to know how to do stuff, even though you may not get to do it very often.”
Steve Farrington, an electrical engineer and partner with Morrissey Engineering, said creativity is required, too — not just a knack for numbers. Many engineers spend their days working with other people, asking questions and presenting their work to the public.
“Most people don’t associate creativity with electrical engineering,” said Farrington. “No two building projects are alike. Each has its own considerations, which is the fun part. You need to be creative to be successful.”
Good communication skills are essential, as well. “We work with architects, contractors, owners and others, and everyone has something that they’re trying to achieve.”
Engineering firms have distinct cultures, Farrington said. “In general, our company has a loose, adaptive culture. We do approximately 450 projects a year, and that requires everyone to be a hard-working team player in order to create a dynamic experience for our clients.”
Farrington, who started out as an intern with Morrissey and joined the firm 19 years ago, especially enjoys working on projects with high community impact. He offers the recently completed Papillion Landing community recreation center as an example. “The feedback we’re getting from the public is, ‘Man, this place is great.’ That’s the joy of my job.”
“The work of civil engineering is long-lived and can be in place for generations,” said Nancy Pridal, CEO and president of Lamp Rynearson. “It is very gratifying to … help develop a project that will leave a legacy.”
Michael Malone, transportation department leader at JEO Consulting Group, said there’s a lot of difference between the technical, management and client development paths in the field.
“Those kinds of things are all needed within our industry, at least on the consulting side,” he said. “You have to figure out what it is that makes you want to wake up and go to work in the morning. If you don’t find what that is, work can be a real challenge.”
Farris Engineering’s King loves how the job makes him use different parts of his brain each day. He said it’s a great field for people who get bored easily.
“Every day, you’re going to meet somebody new and have a new problem to solve,” King said.
At the end of a project, there’s also something new — a building, a roadway or construction that follows infrastructure improvements — that is physical evidence of a job well done.
“It is very rewarding to see how that improves society overall as citizens use those facilities that you were a big part of designing and making happen,” said Schemmer’s Kathol. “From my perspective, I think we’ve got the best profession in the world.”
Advice for breaking into the profession
“My advice to those who are just starting a career in engineering is threefold: 1. Apply for internships while you are still in school. Intern experiences can help drive choices for career paths. 2. Be open to taking on diverse assignments. Getting a broad range of experiences early on can open possibilities as your career advances. 3. Get involved in professional and community organizations. Volunteer for committees and leadership positions. The relationships and experiences can build skills and as well as be fulfilling.”
Nancy Pridal, CEO and president, Lamp Rynearson
“Great communication skills, great management skills — those can really help excel not only your career but your everyday work. Engineers who work on public infrastructure often have to speak to the public.”
Steve Kathol, president and CEO, Schemmer
“You don’t ever want to back yourself into a corner and decide too early that you’re absolutely positive about what you want to do. … I love what I do right now, but it wasn’t what I planned. If I had closed that door ahead of time, if I had assumed that I wouldn’t like it, who knows if I would be as happy as I am right now.”
Ryan King, vice president and Omaha office manager, Farris Engineering
“They know that, when they graduate, they’re going to change jobs, on average, seven times in a career. They have to continue to adapt and learn to remain viable.”
Lance C. Pérez, College of Engineering dean, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
“Getting as much practical experience as you can through internships in college is definitely a way to get a leg up.”
Jeff Sockel, senior vice president and Omaha division manager, Alfred Benesch & Company
“If you find something that you like, stick with it.”
Chris Dorner, land surveyor department lead, Thompson Dresseen & Dorner
“You have to balance doing something for the team or doing something for the firm but also figure out what you want to do that best matches your skills, interests and career path.”
Michael Malone, transportation department lead, JEO Consulting Group
