Craft breweries are on an impressive upswing in Nebraska. In 2018, there were 50, and Omaha is home to many. We probably should raise a glass to Fred Krug, who opened the state’s first brewery in Omaha in 1859. Here’s to the next 160 years of local beer — and great spots for enjoying it.
Benson Brewery
Boasting signature craft beers with its own twist on comfort food, Benson Brewery specializes in pub-style service and friendly atmosphere. During “Hoppy Hour” Monday through Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m., try one of several small-batch microbrews. Maybe house staple Blonde Bunny, or “per-hops,” a seasonal cider. Ask for Nebraska Strong Red Ale, and feel good about helping Nebraska flood victims in the process.
Brickway Brewery & Distillery
Ranked No. 1 on TripAdvisor, Brickway Brewery & Distillery is known for its beer and whiskey. Featuring a dedicated tasting room, Brickway at 11th and Jackson Streets has Nebraska’s largest and tallest copper pot stills, most designed by owner Zac Triemert. Focused on producing fine single-malt whiskey, each batch is double-pot distilled, then matured for a minimum of two years to achieve a light, smooth taste with hints of caramel and vanilla.
Craft Sliders + Beer
Sliders, salads and sides are filling the burger gap in the Old Market. Craft Sliders + Beer will deliver when the craving hits (Cubano slider, please). There’s more than just beef on the slider list. A vegan jackfruit slider has all the flavor and texture of pulled pork, and comes topped with vinegary slaw, plenty of barbecue sauce and a lot of spice. True to its name, there’s a big selection of craft beers, many local. The list rotates regularly, which is great news for those who love trying new brews.
Cut Spike Distillery
Cut Spike Distillery in La Vista comes in handy. Its taproom is housed in the same building as Lucky Bucket Brewing Company’s taproom, so if you want beers, spirits or cocktails — or all (no judging) — you’re covered. Cut Spike produces whiskey, rum, vodka, brandy and other spirits, which you can sample neat or in two dozen cocktails and mixed drinks. And did we mention Lucky Bucket beer cocktails? Between sips, entertain yourself with a game of cornhole.
Upstream Brewing Company
An Old Market fixture since 1996, Upstream Brewing Company is a regular on the annual Omaha Brew Tour. The sprawling pub’s specialty: A lengthy list of house-made beers and food that pairs with it, including appetizers, sandwiches and entrées. The Upstream’s Flagship IPA, a cooper-colored ale, is bound to make hop heads’ taste buds happy.
Scriptown Brewing Company
Scriptown Brewing Company offers its own twist on craft brews in the heart of the Blackstone District. Fans of crisp flavors no doubt will hop to the Yotus IPA, a complex blend of imported and locally grown hops. Prefer your beer on the darker side? Scriptown has partnered with Archetype Coffee to blend its Toddy coffee with various rotating beers for an “Ups and Downs” blend. What could be better?
