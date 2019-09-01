Fern "Babe" Scigo
90 Years
Fern "Babe" Scigo, celebrated her 90th birthday on August 29 with family and friends during recent weeks by receiving treats of breakfasts, lunches and dinners in addition to visits, phone calls and greeting cards. Her boundless energy, great sense of humor and awesome depth of love continues to inspire her children, grandchildren, and great - grandchildren. We are very blessed.
