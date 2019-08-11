Elaine McMullen
103 Years
Family and friends of Elaine McMullen wish to honor her with a card shower on August 19 to celebrate her 103rd birthday. Cards may be sent to Walnut Grove, Apt. 218, 4901 S. 153 St., Omaha NE 68137. Happy birthday, Elaine!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.