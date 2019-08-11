Birthday

Elaine McMullen

103 Years

Family and friends of Elaine McMullen wish to honor her with a card shower on August 19 to celebrate her 103rd birthday. Cards may be sent to Walnut Grove, Apt. 218, 4901 S. 153 St., Omaha NE 68137. Happy birthday, Elaine!

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area