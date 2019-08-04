Birthday

Don Donner

90 Years

Don Donner will be celebrating his 90th birthday August 10, with all his siblings and cousins flying to Omaha for a family reunion. Cards and well wishes can be sent to Don Donner, c/o Heritage at Legacy, 2961 S. 169th Plaza, Omaha, NE 68130.

