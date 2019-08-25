Nell Kurtz
90 Years
Nell Kurtz was born August 31, 1929 in Omaha. Nell has four daughters Elizabeth (Dan) Daley, Madline (Robert) Hursh, Pamela (Michael) Connelly, Bernadette Mollica, step daugher Susan Smith (deceased) and her three children . She has five grandchildren; nine beautiful great-grandchildren and five step great-grandchildren. Warren and Karen Hursh will be hosting her birthday party. Send well wishes to: Nell Kurtz, 17315 M St., Omaha, NE 68135. Grandma Kurtz, we all love you. Have a beautiful day! Your family!
