Birthday

Nell Kurtz

90 Years

Nell Kurtz was born August 31, 1929 in Omaha. Nell has four daughters Elizabeth (Dan) Daley, Madline (Robert) Hursh, Pamela (Michael) Connelly, Bernadette Mollica, step daugher Susan Smith (deceased) and her three children . She has five grandchildren; nine beautiful great-grandchildren and five step great-grandchildren. Warren and Karen Hursh will be hosting her birthday party. Send well wishes to: Nell Kurtz, 17315 M St., Omaha, NE 68135. Grandma Kurtz, we all love you. Have a beautiful day! Your family!

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area