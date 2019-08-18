Pat Kemp
90 Years
Pat Kemp will be celebrating her 90th birthday August 22. As Mom turns 90, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren would like to thank her for the years of love and tender care that she has poured out to each of us. We love you more than words can express Mom. Please join us in celebrating this milestone by saying a prayer for Mom's continued good health and more joy today and yesterday.
