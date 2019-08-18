Birthday

Rose Ann Weeks

100 Years

Rose Ann Weeks, originally from Elyria, Nebraska will be celebrating her 100th birthday on August 19. Her husband, Earl "Red" Weeks, passed in 2006 a few months short of their 60th anniversary. Rose has 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Rose enjoys ceramics, crafts, playing cards and sewing. An open house celebrating Rose's birthday was hosted by her children at the St. Elizabeth Ann Catholic Church social hall. Greetings can to sent to: Rose Ann Weeks, Immanual Fontenelle Nursing Home, 6809 N. 68th Plaza, Omaha, NE 68152.

