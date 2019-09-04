Bellevue toll bridge closed 9/4

The Bellevue toll bridge was closed Wednesday morning because of an Iowa State Patrol traffic stop.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Bellevue toll bridge has been closed since 5:30 a.m. in both directions because of an Iowa State Patrol traffic stop.

An Iowa State Patrol spokesman said after 10:30 a.m. that a state trooper made a traffic stop on the bridge and a negotiator has been trying to get the man, who is armed, out of the vehicle.

There is no indication of when the bridge may reopen. People seeking to travel on the bridge should find another route.

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

