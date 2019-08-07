Dylan Barrett, left, and Colton Pabst paint stairs at Marnie simons Elementary in Hamburg on tuesday. Floodwaters receded in mid-July, and damage to flooring and the parking lot at the school caused by the flooding and during relief efforts is now being repaired. the school, at top, served as the supply center for Fremont County flood relief.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.