Page C2 sports image

Guard Ty-Shon Alexander, currently playing for the U.S. team at the Pan American Games, isn't likely to log many minutes when the Bluejays visit Australia. Two other potential starters won't be playing at all.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN / THE WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area