Before dawn at Harlan County Lake in south-central Nebraska. Stars twinkled in the clear sky before the awakening glow extinguished them Oct. 13. Top left, wind pushed a raft of logs against the bank at Harlan County Lake. The logs, green from algae, most likely washed into the lake via the Republican River or were lifted from the shoreline tree stands by record-high water levels. Top right, the highwater mark is easy to see on these cottonwood trees. The 67-year-old lake, a popular sportsmen's destination, inundated beaches and low-lying campgrounds when it swelled this summer.
