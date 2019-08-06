Boenerges Duran's father, Lorenzo, center, officiates the wedding on Monday of his son and Melissa Jordan, left, in an intensive care unit at Creighton university Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. they are surrounded by the couple's family members. Debra Reeg, a palliative care nurse practitioner at the hospital, helped arrange donations for the ceremony.
