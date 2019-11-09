Page B2 midlands image

Jade Allington, 3, of Colorado Springs talks with Mr. and Mrs. Claus during the annual lighting of the Salvation Army's 75-foot tall, 2-ton metal tree on Friday.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN / THE WORLD -HERALD

