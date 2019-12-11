Page A2 main image

House Judiciary committee chairman Jerrold Nadler presents the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Other House Democrats with him at the U.S. capitol are, from left, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, maxine Waters, eliot engel, carolyn maloney, richard Neal and Adam Schiff.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription