Indiana's Alfred Bryant jars the ball loose from NU receiver Kanawai Noa. The Huskers lost two fumbles Saturday, and both set up Indiana touchdowns. The Hoosiers drove 57 yards after this one to take a 38-24 lead with 12:08 left.

 KAYLA WOLF / THE WORLD-HERALD

