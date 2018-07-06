Page A2 main image

The Hilton Omaha at 10th and Cass opened in 2004 and underwent an expansion in 2013. Omaha owes $140 million in debt tied to the hotel.

 RYAN SODERLIN / THE WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription