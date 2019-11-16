NU point guard Cam Mack reacts after a basket and a foul by South Dakota State's Matt Dentlinger, a graduate of Carroll Kuemper High School in Iowa. Mack finished with 24 points, four assists and three steals.
NU point guard Cam Mack reacts after a basket and a foul by South Dakota State's Matt Dentlinger, a graduate of Carroll Kuemper High School in Iowa. Mack finished with 24 points, four assists and three steals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.