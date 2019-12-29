Conference realignment hit all of the state's three biggest colleges this decade. Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany, above, welcomed Nebraska to the league in a move embraced by the university and Husker fans — though some in the Big 12 were less than thrilled with Nebraska's departure. Creighton's departure from the Missouri Valley to join the new Big East was also seen as a big step for the school, increasing its profile in sports like basketball from a mid-major upstart to a power-conference contender. Meanwhile, UNO's vote to transition to Division I was far more controversial.
