Omaha, NE (68102)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch.