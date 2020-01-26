Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY OF AROUND ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...DODGE, SAUNDERS, LANCASTER, OTOE, GAGE, JOHNSON, NEMAHA, PAWNEE AND RICHARDSON COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. ALSO, WITH TEMPERATURES IN THE 20S, SOME FREEZING FOG MAY CAUSE FROST TO DEPOSIT ON EXPOSED SURFACES, INCLUDING ROADS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&