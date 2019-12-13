Page B2 midlands image

Mary Patricia Johns, 78, died on Dec. 5. Nicknamed the "General" for her no-nonsense style, she taught for nearly 50 years at St. Margaret Mary's. "She was wonderful. She could let her hair down," said friend Jean Seibel.

