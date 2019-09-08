Deborah Lowndes has accused a doctor of touching her private body parts while she was unconscious during surgery in December 2016. The allegations came to light through a sex-crimes investigator for the Omaha Police Department who contacted Lowndes and her husband. She now has a personal protection dog, Jakoby, that she says helps her feel safe.
