A sign welcomes Indian occupiers to Alcatraz. Activists, under the name Indians of All Tribes, sought full control of the island and hoped to establish a Native university, cultural center and museum there.
The exhibit will remain in Omaha through Aug. 10 before eventually traveling to Alcatraz Island to mark the 50th anniversary of the occupation.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN / THE WORLD-HERALD
Kent Blansett
A sign welcomes Indian occupiers to Alcatraz. Activists, under the name Indians of All Tribes, sought full control of the island and hoped to establish a Native university, cultural center and museum there.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protesters occupied prison cellblocks and former administrative buildings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.