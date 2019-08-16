Page A2 main image

New cigarette warning labels proposed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. the labels would take up half of the front of cigarette packages. Warnings are now printed in small text on the side of packs.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area