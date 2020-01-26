Page C8 sports image

Sonny Lubick faced Nebraska twice while coaching at Colorado State, losing 48-13 in 1993 and 65-9 in 1996 when Scott Frost was NU's quarterback.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription