MaKenzie Gregory scrapes ice off her car's windshield in Scottsbluff on Thursday. Scottsbluff received 3 inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday. Omaha's Eppley Airfield recorded 1.67 inches of rain early Thursday.
Young children from ages 2 to 6 can experience "A Bucket of Blessings," which opens Friday as part of the First Stage series at the Rose Theater. The show is based on a book of the same name and elaborates on a traditional east Indian myth.
