Page C5 sports image

With the MLB draft coming to town, fans could see top players like Oregon State's Adley Rutschman, the No. 1 pick in 2019 and a CWS veteran, get drafted and compete for a national title all in the same week.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN THE WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription