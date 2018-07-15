At right, Sydney Stogner, left, a junior at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, explains parts of her team's solar car to Adam Lindquist, right, who is portraying Theodore Roosevelt for the National Park Service on Friday. The National Park Service and the Innovators Educational Foundation are cosponsoring the 2018 American Solar Challenge. At left, The University of Michigan's Filip Platek removes a wheel covering after finding out that some of the bolts on the car were not legal to be used in the competition.
