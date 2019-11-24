Page C7 sports image

Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for 94 yards, his second straight game topping 80. With 288 total yards, he boosted his career total to 5,734, moving to fifth all time at NU by passing Joe Ganz and Tommie Frazier.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription