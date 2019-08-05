Omaha, NE (68102)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.