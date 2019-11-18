Megan Lawrence became the first counselor to be placed in a residence hall at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this fall. UNL plans to add two more counselors in residence halls next fall to give students more access to mental health care. Eighteen percent of students surveyed last school year said they were not sure where on campus to go if they needed mental health services.
