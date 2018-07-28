Troops were treated to meals in North Platte last month. Volunteers served 700 soldiers instead of the 6 million who came through during World War II. But "everybody was doing the same things. The only thing different was the clothes they were wearing," said Jim Griffin of the Lincoln County Historical Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.