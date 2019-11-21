Lauren Stivrins celebrates with her mom, Claire, and her dad, Alex, after the Huskers won the 2017 NCAA championship. "She's so fun to watch, her intensity, her love for the game," Alex said of his daughter.
Lauren Stivrins celebrates with her mom, Claire, and her dad, Alex, after the Huskers won the 2017 NCAA championship. "She's so fun to watch, her intensity, her love for the game," Alex said of his daughter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.