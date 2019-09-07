Omaha, NE (68102)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. High around 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.