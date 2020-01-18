Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 55 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. STRONG WINDS COULD CAUSE TREE DAMAGE AND CREATE POWER OUTAGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&