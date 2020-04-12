Breaking
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...NORTH WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...IN NEBRASKA, DOUGLAS AND SARPY COUNTIES. IN IOWA, HARRISON AND POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&
