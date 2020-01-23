Weather Alert

LIGHT SNOW WILL REDEVELOP ACROSS THE AREA TODAY. TREACHEROUS TRAVEL IS ANTICIPATED AT TIMES. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&